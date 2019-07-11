Catholic Charities diaper drive
The DuBois office of Catholic Charities Counseling and Adoption Services is conducting its 24th annual diaper drive during the month of July.
Area churches are asked to act as local collection centers.
Clothing, diapers, infant toiletries and monetary donations are being collected to help area families or single parents who have difficulty providing these items.
Pregnancy and Parenting Support Program, staffed by CCCAS, provides services to expecting families and families with children under age 1. Services are free of charge and include: pregnancy counseling, parenting education and support, infant clothing, diapers, formula and baby toiletry items for infants up to age 1.
Many items are made available through donations given by local residents and churches. Anyone wishing to make a donation or who would like further information on these services should contact CCCAS. In DuBois/Clearfield areas call 371-4717 or 765-2215.
Catholic Charities is a United Way member agency.
Oak Ridge Union Church special services
Oak Ridge Union Church, New Millport, will host Jim Knepp Sunday, July 14 at 11 a.m. Knepp will speak and perform music. The Baughman Singers will perform a concert at the church at 6 p.m. Sunday, July 14. Everyone is welcome.
Messiah Baptist Church Bible school
Vacation Bible school sill be held Monday, July 15-Friday, July 19, from 6-8:30 p.m. nightly, at Messiah Baptist Church. The church is located at 2172 Maple St., Morrisdale. VBS is open to children age 3 to 12th grade.
The theme is “Giddyup Junction: Taking God’s Love to New Frontiers.” Those attending will explore the old west and become cowboys and cowgirls during the God-honoring, fun-filled week. There will be Bible stories, puppets, games, snacks, crafts and more.
Those who need a ride should call 345-6214 to get on the list. For additional information or directions to the church, visit the website, www.messiahbaptistchurch.net.