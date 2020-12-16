Oak Ridge Church cancels services
Oak Ridge Union Church, New Millport, will not host any worship services until Sunday, Jan. 3. The closure is due to COVID-19.
Calvary Evangelical Church announces special Christmas services
Calvary Evangelical Church, Sylvis Road, Cherry Tree, will be holding their Christmas services on Sunday, Dec. 20. The children and youth program focusing on the Christmas Star will be at 10 a.m. The worship service will follow at 11 a.m. The Christmas Cantata “The Road to Bethlehem” by Lloyd Larson in will be presented at the 7 p.m. evening service. Pastor Pearsall and congregation invite you to come and share in this special day celebrating Christ’s birth.