HOUTZDALE — A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Aug. 13 for the second Elder Cottage Housing Opportunity placed by the Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging in Clearfield County.
ECHO cottages are small, separate homes placed in the yard of a family member for an older adult. It is a way to keep an aging family member happy, healthy and independent — aging in place the way he or she chooses.
These cottages are a vision of the Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging’s CEO, Kathy Gillespie along with the aid of Director of Business Development, Julie Fenton. The process for the placement of the second cottage took several months to complete with many people involved in making this dream of a second ECHO cottage possible. Special thanks to Central Pa. Home Center, LLC, the Decatur Township Supervisors, and the recipient’s family. Funding for this project was provided by the Pennsylvania Housing Finance Agency as part of the PHARE Funding Program.
The recipient of this ECHO Cottage, along with her family, has expressed extreme gratitude for the opportunity to live independently with support close by. The recipient’s family shared that their loved one has thrived since moving into the ECHO Cottage.
“Mom having her own space has been so good for her and she is happier being in her own place,” states the daughter. “She is able to sit out on her porch and watch the wildlife come in through the fields. We believe that having mom living so close to us has made the difference in her health. She is happy and healthy since she has moved into her own place. Thank you again for making this possible for her to be close to us.”
The ribbon cutting ceremony was attended by Decatur Township Supervisor James Rice, Central Pa. Home Center, LLC owners Greg and Tammie Miller, CCAAA Board President Lisa Kovalick, Kristen Natalie, representing Pa. Rep. Tom Sankey’s office, Clearfield Chamber of Commerce Director Kim Bloom, several CCAAA employees, and the family.
ECHO housing is just one of the numerous housing options made possible by the Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging. zother options included a Shared Home, located in Curwensville, numerous rentals, and the innovative Village of Hope to be located in LeContes Mills.
To learn more about these options, to apply for placement, or to be placed on a waiting list for the Village of Hope, please contact CCAAA at 765-2696