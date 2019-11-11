GRAMPIAN — American Legion Edward Arthur Rafferty Post No. 632 Auxiliary honored its veterans with its annual Veterans Day dinner on Saturday.
About 75 local veterans, auxiliary members and guests attended the dinner held at St. Bonaventure Catholic Church’s social hall, Grampian.
The welcome was given by auxiliary Vice President Karen Wingard, who thanked the audience for coming.
Auxiliary President Barbara noted the meal is held annually to pay tribute to the bravery and dedication of men and women who were members of all branches of the military, both in times of peace and war.
McCracken reported the meal, hosted by the auxiliary, and provided by the Gospel Fellowship Assembly Church, Grampian, is a small token of gratitude for the service and sacrifice of the veterans in attendance. “Thank you for all you have done,” she said.
Auxiliary members and Cub Scouts from Troop 13 of Curwensville conducted the opening ceremony, including the advancing of the colors and the pledge of allegiance to the American flag. The scouts later served the meal.
The prisoner of war/missing in action remembrance ceremony was performed by auxiliary members with the significance of each item on the table noted.
Special recognition was given to World War II Veteran Joe Rancik, 97, of Grampian. Joe Rancik served in the U.S. Army, entering in February 1942, at the age of 18, according to his son Mike Rancik who provided a brief biography. Rancik was a radio operator who served in the Pacific and was a member of the 38th infantry known as the Avengers of the Bataan.
When presenting Joe Rancik with gifts, McCracken said, “He answered the call to defend his country and people he never met. He had a sense of duty, a love of country and he served to help make the world a better place.”
Dave Knepp of Mineral Springs performed music for guest enjoyment before dinner. The program was a musical performance by veterans Steve Koval and Burt Guiffre of Clearfield.
Auxiliary members carried out a memorial service for deceased members Mary Wingard and Carol Spencer, and noted the role each had played in the organization.
The opening prayer was said by Pastor Earle Farwell, pastor of the Gospel Fellowship Church of Grampian. The blessing was given by Pastor Brett Larson, minister of the Mahaffey Christian and Missionary Alliance Church. Each of the veterans in attendance was given a small gift prepared by the youth group from the Mahaffey Christian and Missionary Alliance Church.
The benediction was provided by the Rev. Ed Gresick, pastor of the Grampian United Methodist Charge. Gresick is a veteran as well.
Also providing remarks was Harry Mahlon representing the Greenville Church of the Brethren. He thanked the veterans in attendance on behalf of the church and the scouts and the auxiliary for their roles in the meal and the program.