The Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging, Inc., its centers for active living, and co-sponsor, Colonial Courtyard of Clearfield, are preparing for the annual Summer Celebration.
The event will take place on Tuesday, Aug. 13, and Wednesday, Aug. 14, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., each day, at The Knights of Columbus located at 512 Arnold Ave., Clearfield.
Individuals, 55 years of age and older, should especially enjoy this event.
This year’s theme is a “Tour of Italy”. Music will be provided by the Vagabonds. There will also be plenty of door prizes and lots of fun, including a costume parade.
Catered by Shannon’s Catering, an Italian menu will be featured. The meal includes Parmesan Chicken, pasta, salad, bread sticks, lemon crumb pie, and beverages.
There is an admission price of $6 per person. Tickets may be obtained by picking them up at the Clearfield, Coalport, Kylertown, and Mahaffey centers for active living, Colonial Courtyard of Clearfield or at the CCAAA office at 103 North Front St., Clearfield. Tickets must be purchased by Wednesday, July 31.
Tickets will not be sold at the door. For additional information, call the CCAAA at 765-2696 or 1-800-225-8571.
