The annual holiday cookie contest, sponsored by The Progress, will be held Monday, Dec. 9. Bakers from across Progressland are encouraged to enter their best holiday cookie whether it’s rolled, dropped, molded, pressed, slice and bake or bar into competition.
A panel of judges will select winning cookie entries with the top three earning cash prizes. First prize is $100; second, $50; and third, $25. The winning recipes will also be featured on The Progress’ Food Page.
Contest participants should prepare and bake their cookie recipe and bring one dozen cookies on a disposable plate or container to The Progress’ newsroom on Dec. 9 between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. The recipe must be typed or neatly written on an 8 ½-by-11-inch sheet of white paper and submitted along with entrant’s name, address and daytime telephone number at the top of the recipe page.
Only one entry per person will be accepted.
The Progress’ employees or their immediate family members are not eligible to participate. All of the judge’s decisions are final.
To enter the contest, bakers must register by filling out the form and submitting it to The Progress at P.O. Box 952, Clearfield, PA 16830 or bring the entry form into the office at 236 E. Market St., Clearfield.
Completed entry forms must be received at the office by noon Friday, Dec. 6.