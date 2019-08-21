CURRY RUN — The 23rd annual Curry Run Soupfest will be held Saturday, Sept. 7, at the grove in Curry Run.
The day of the event has been changed this year and has moved to a Saturday.
Soup will be served at 1 p.m. along with breads and desserts. Soups on the menu this year are beef vegetable, ham and bean, chicken noodle, venison chili, and snapping turtle. All soups will be prepared over a large fire pit.
Those attending should bring a lawn chair and their own cold beverage. Bowls, utensils, napkins, and coffee will be provided.
Guests may bring a dessert, vegetables for the soup, any frozen vegetables should be thawed, crackers or bread. No alcoholic beverages are permitted.
Come join in an afternoon of good conversation, old photos, and seeing old friends. The public is invited to attend.
In case of inclement weather the soupfest will be held at the Greenwood Township Municipal Building, the former Bells Landing School.
The building is located along U.S. Route 219 in Bells Landing.
For more information, call 277-6841 and ask for Jim or Shirley.