Because of the uncertainty associated with Clearfield County’s emergence from the COVID-19 pandemic, June’s annual herald to summer — the Bloom and Berry Bash — has been scrapped.
Clearfield Revitalization Corp. is the sponsor of the annual one-day festival that features vendors, free entertainment and fundraising activities.
Director Loretta Wagner said the committee had been holding off on making a determination about the event’s status while it was waiting to see what the state would do about the emergence from the COVID-19 pandemic. She also weighed into consideration the safety of visitors and vendors.
“Unfortunately after much consideration we are going to have to cancel the festival. With all the uncertainty, it’s very hard to plan. We just don’t know what’s going to be required,” she said.
Wagner said the CRC is now concentrating efforts on the annual Fall Fest to be held in October and its summer Walmart yard sale. The yard sale will definitely be held, Wagner said, and work is continuing to determine dates for the event.
“We are looking to gear up for the Fall Fest and make it an even bigger and greater event,” she explained.
Wagner said once there is more certainty about emerging from the pandemic, CRC is planning to host a community event in downtown Clearfield.