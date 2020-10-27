AUSTIN — On Saturday, Oct. 31, from 1-2:30 p.m., Sinnemahoning State Park is offering an opportunity for visitors to get “a-head” on their wildlife knowledge and learn to identify skulls based upon their characteristics. The program will include hands-on practice with many different mammal species and will be engaging for all ages.
The program’s group size is limited due to COVID-19 restrictions and registration is recommended. Face masks and social distancing are required. Those attending should meet in the classroom of the park’s Wildlife Center.