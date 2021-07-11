ALLPORT — Angel Walk Winery looks to grow its business and customer base following the COVID-19 pandemic that hindered its opening.
Owners Vince and Wanda Ryen opened the winery in December 2019. Vince Ryen has been making wine since he was 19 years old for himself and his friends, and in 2019 decided it was time to share it with the world through a business.
The winery got its name from an interaction he had with a man after he gave the man a bottle of his wine to try. The next time he saw the man he asked him what he thought of the wine. The man responded that it tasted like angels had stomped the grapes used to make the wine. From that point on, he kept the Angel Walk name in his head and eventually used it for his winery.
Although Angel Walk is a fairly new winery, they already have 27 different types of wine with more on the way. The wines range from red, white, and blush wines to fruit wines with a multitude of flavors for each type. The winery also makes wine slushies.
Each wine is made from Pennsylvania and New York fruit with no extracts or additives. The wines also all have names with local meanings. Many of the names are local street and town names to further connect the wine to the area.
While Angel Walk is primarily a winery, they also sell Pennsylvania made beers, lamps, candles, and more.
The Ryens experienced a setback almost immediately after opening its doors as the COVID-19 virus spread throughout the United States. Non-essential businesses were forced to close their doors for months. Because of this, Angel Walk spent the time most new wineries spend gaining a following with no customers. While this was a setback for the winery, Vince and Wanda Ryen look to hold many events in the coming months.
Through everything they’ve experienced owning the winery, the Ryens’ favorite thing so far has been getting to talk to the customers and receiving positive feedback.
“I’m proud of people liking my wine,” Vince Ryen said. “That’s why I would always make it before. People would always say it was really good and it really builds up your pride.”
Angel Walk Winery can be found at 56 Angel Walk Ln. in Allport. The Ryens also attend local events and can be found at the upcoming Grapes and Hops festival in DuBois on Sept. 11. The winery has Facebook, Instagram, and a website that are all under the Angel Walk name.