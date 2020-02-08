Daffodil Days is one of the American Cancer Society’s oldest and esteemed fundraising programs. As the first flower of spring, a daffodil represents hope and renewal. To the American Cancer Society, the daffodil symbolizes hope shared for a future where cancer no longer threatens loved ones.
Each spring, the society offers an opportunity for Clearfield County residents to purchase daffodils for a contribution. By sending daffodils to family members, friends and those battling cancer, they are sharing a message of hope and raising funds and awareness to help defeat the disease.
“It is amazing how much support the community has give to Daffodil Days throughout the years, said campaign Volunteer Darlene Rowles. “For a century, the American Cancer Society has made numerous breakthroughs in cancer research, served the needs of those touched by cancer and educated residents on how they can decrease cancer incidents and mortality.”
Bright yellow daffodils are available in a bunch of 10 for $10; a pot of three daffodil bulbs which can be transplanted outdoors later for $15; or Gifts of Hope, which ACS volunteers deliver to a local cancer treatment center, for $25. New this year, a bunch of tulips may be purchased for $15. Orders must be placed by Monday, Feb. 24. However, additions to orders may be made after that date. Daffodils will be delivered the week of March 23.
Businesses can participate by coordinating orders among employees or by volunteering for the event.
For more information or to place flower orders contact the American Cancer Society’s Clearfield office at 762-6204 or email ACS community Manager Susan Babik at susan.babik@cancer.org.
Volunteers are also needed to assist with selling daffodils are various businesses located throughout Clearfield County during Daffodil Week, March 25-28. Those interested in helping should contact the ACS Clearfield office or email Susan Babik.
“When you volunteer with ACS in Pennsylvania, you’re helping to save the lives of people in your community and around the world. It only takes a little time to do a lot a whole lot of good. Sign up to volunteer today. Your support of ACS Daffodil Days helps give life and hope to those facing cancer,” Rowles said.