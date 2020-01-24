What is required to be a member of an ambulance crew?
Information on the website EMS West, suggested by Kersey-based EMMCO East Deputy Director Brian Shaw, details the qualifications and hours of training needed and duties for each position.
Emergency medical services vehicle operator operates vehicles such as an ambulance, as authorized by an EMS agency. Must be 18 or older with a current state driver’s license, and successfully complete an emergency vehicle operator’s course of instruction.
Shaw said there are often courses available locally, sponsored by fire departments and ambulance services. The certification is issued by the state. The cost for training is minimal or in some cases free.
Emergency Medical Responders initiate immediate lifesaving care to patients who use the EMS system. They must have basic knowledge and skills needed to provide basic lifesaving interventions and minimal equipment while waiting for additional EMS personnel and assist higher level personnel at a call scene and during transport to a hospital. EMRs function as part of a comprehensive medical services response under medical oversight.
Shaw said EMRs have much less training than an emergency medical technician and their scope of duties is more limited and training is similar to advanced first aid, he said.
Emergency Medical Technicians provide basic emergency medical care and transportation for critical and emergency patients who use an emergency services medical system. EMTs possess basic knowledge and skills needed to provide patient care and transportation and function under medical oversight. They perform interventions with basic equipment typically found on an ambulance and serve as a link from the scene to the emergency health care system.
Although there are various levels for EMT training, a basic EMT course requires approximately 210 hours of classroom work, Shaw said. There are multiple training institutes that offer EMT course training at a cost ranging from $700 to $1,000, he said.