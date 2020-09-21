Members of Clearfield-Lawrence Township approved moving forward with a grant application to replace its snow removal equipment.
At last month’s meeting, members reported they had received a letter from the federal Department of Transportation’s Bureau of Aviation noting the Clearfield-Lawrence Township Airport is eligible to receive up to $300,000 in coronavirus relief funds. The funds are part of the Coronavirus Aid Relief and Economic Security Act that included $10 billion approved earlier this year to be awarded to U.S. airports.
At Wednesday’s meeting, Engineer Brian Wolfel of GAI Consultants Inc., DuBois, told authority members matches for the grant have been waived so the authority would not have any comittment.
“It’s a good thing for the airport,” he said.
Member Jerry Kaufield reported he met with representatives from several companies about prices for equipment to replace the 1989 Caterpillar, but he hasn’t received the information yet.
Members authorized submitting the application and said the application’s details would be completed as soon as the prices for the new equipment is received.
The authority also welcomed Dan Hile as a new member representing Lawrence Township.