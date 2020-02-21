Members of Clearfield Borough-Lawrence Township Airport Authority approved advertising for a summer project to upgrade the paved areas surrounding the Clearfield-Lawrence Township Airport.
Authority members on Wednesday approved advertising for proposals to rehabilitate, repair and seal cracks at the airport’s runway, taxiway and apron and repaint the guiding marks on the pavement during the summer months.
Brian Wolfel of GAI Consultants Inc., DuBois, told members he has prepared the advertisement to be submitted this week. Bids received will be opened on Friday, April 3, at 10 a.m.
“This will give the contractors a bit more than four weeks to get their bids in,” Wolfel said.
The authority recently submit two separate requests for funding for the work to the state Department of Transportation’s Bureau of Aviation. The apron and the runway was included in one proposal and the taxiway, marking and crack sealing in the other.
The authority will pay 5 percent of the total cost of the project with the federal Department of Transportation picking up 90 percent of the cost for the work and the state Department of Transportation’s Bureau of Aviation paying the remaining five-percent.