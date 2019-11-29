CURWENSVILLE — Curwensville Area Elementary School’s fifth and sixth grade students are learning to make items using age-old skills as part of a club held during study period.
The Sewing Bees, according to elementary Art Instructor Rebecca Miller, was born out of a curriculum students studied last year. The course of study included lessons in hand sewing.
“The students loved it and I had several students ask if they could come to the art room during their study periods to work on their projects,” Miller said.
Some students especially enjoyed what they learned.
“They enjoyed using their hands to make something. It made them very proud,” she said.
Since the beginning of the year, approximately 50 students have been coming to the elementary art room up to three times a week, during their study period to learn to crochet. Club members have various skills levels.
“Some have just learned to make a chain and others are about halfway done with their scarf project,” she noted.
They are using supplies donated by members of the community including yarn, hooks and other related items.
“Once they found out what we were planning, people have been very generous,” Miller said.
Miller said throughout the school year, club members will learn handicrafts including crocheting, hand sewing and dyeing cloth.
“Traditionally a child would learn how to do these arts working one on one with a family member. We formed the Sewing Bees because this ability to make things by using your hands shouldn’t be lost,” Miller explained.
Not only do the students learn skills they can use throughout their lives they are acquiring other useful abilities.
“It is a positive social time. The students enjoy pleasant conversation and they are polite to one another,” she added.
Several of the students said they had some skills before joining the Sewing Bees. Sixth grade student Kenadee Swatsworth said, “I was interested in sewing before. My friends encouraged me to join. I really like doing crafts and making things.”
Student Noelle Carns said her enjoyment of creating items with her hands was the reason she joined. “I like making things and I know other people who are part of this club. It’s really a lot of fun for everyone.”
Elementary Principal Chris Marsh said, “At Curwensville, we strive to find opportunities for our students to experience authentic assessment. This is obvious in the events held at the schools such as Logs to Lumber and in classes including Business of Art and the Student Cafe.”
Marsh explained, “This desire is also reflected in the district’s new Makerspace where we are beginning to help students create video and music content. When Mrs. Miller came to me and asked about starting the Sewing Bees the concept really fit into the district’s ‘beyond the standards philosophy.’ Students are learning new ideas and techniques and then they synthesize a project that is a true authentic assessment. They analyze, think creatively, refine motor skills, and demonstrate the skills they’ve learned.
“These concepts translate directly back into the classroom and in turn enhance student learning. We hope the Sewing Bees would give the students the confidence to attack new challenges and work cooperatively as a group. We are very proud of our Sewing Bees and think they have started something special.”