CURWENSVILLE — Additional details have been released about an early morning fire that destroyed a Pike Township garage and contents.
Local fire companies were dispatched at 1 a.m. Tuesday to a fire in a detached 24-by-30-foot two-stall garage at 294 Carbide Rd., near Curwensville. The garage and contents that included a boat, backhoe and all-terrain vehicle was owned by Albert McGary.
According to Fire Marshal Kathleen Watters of the state police Punxsutawney Crime Unit, the fire was determined to have originated in the rear of the garage but an exact cause was not determined. Damage is estimated at $60,000.
Several fire companies battled the blaze approximately one hour.