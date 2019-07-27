The American Cancer Society’s Relay for Life of Central Clearfield County wrapped up its 2019 relay Thursday evening at the Veterans of Foreign Wars F. Michael Sicks Post 1785 pavilion, Clearfield.
Event Lead Jim Carter thanked all for attending and for their contributions toward making this year’s relay a success. Nearly $89,000 was raised for cancer research, patient programs such as Ride to Recovery, lodging and the 24-hour help line, National Cancer Information Center and education.
“We lost nearly five hours of fundraising time on June 1 because of the weather and the storms,” Carter said. “A lot of our night crowd didn’t get a chance to do anything at relay. We lost sales and raffle ticket purchases.
“Relay for Life is a community event. We are trying to grow this by creating awareness and educating the community on what the relay really does. The American Cancer Society is dedicated to eliminating cancer. It has contributed to almost every major discovery in cancer research. Despite all the work that has been done, there is still more to do. People are still dying from cancer. Whatever contributions that can be made, helps bring us one step closer to a cure.”
Carter said the 2019 relay had 30 teams participating.
“We are so thankful for all our teams and we really appreciate all their fundraising efforts,” Carter said. “We understand the commitment made and the time and energy members spend raising money to fight back against cancer all year long.”
He said the relay had five new teams and were given recognition — Mountain Laurel & Friends, The Brat Pack, Sour Grapes, Timberland FCU and Electric Angels.
Top fundraising teams were noted. They are Janelle’s Purple Monkeys, Teresa Ardary, captain, $21,604.99; St. Timothy and Friends, Rose Bloom, captain, $8,368.55; Carter’s Crazy Crew, Jim Carter, captain, $6,758.32; and Clearfield Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary 1786, $6,651.44.
There was $16,879.97 raised through business and organization sponsorships. The Grampian Ministerium, Glenna Bloom, captain, won the tent decorating award.
St. Timothy and Friends and Kurtz Brothers were recognized for getting 11 and 10 Cancer Action Network memberships.
Carter thanked the leadership team for its work on the 2019 relay. Members are: Mary Jane Rowles, luminaria; Missy Patterson, online; Ella Mae Skebo, team ambassador; Barb Ardary and Tracy Brubaker, survivor; Eileen Ryan and Patterson, Accounting; Darlene Rowles, advocacy; Sonya Shadeck, registration; Ardary and all teams, sponsorship; Sandy Campbell, logistics; Susan Lofreddi, entertainment; Holly Walker, laps activities; Roxanne Sherkel and Angie Frankovich, mission and recognition; and Frankovich, opening ceremony.
Carter also thanked friends of the relay and the central Clearfield County community for their support of the relay.
It was announced 2020 relay leadership team would begin meeting on Sept. 26 at 5:30 p.m. at the Joseph and Elizabeth Shaw Public Library. Meetings will be held throughout the year on the fourth Thursday of each month at 5:30 p.m. at the library.
Teams will meet on the first Thursday of each month at 5:30 p.m., beginning Oct. 3 at Lock Haven University, Clearfield campus.
The kickoff for the 2020 relay will be held Oct. 3 at 5:30 p.m. at Lock Haven University, Clearfield campus’ Founder’s Hall. Those attending will be voting on a theme for the 2020 relay.