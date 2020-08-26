The American Cancer Society Relay for Life of Central Clearfield County will have a luminaria event Saturday, Aug. 29, from 2-8 p.m. at the Clearfield Driving Park, 5165 Park St., Clearfield.
This event will take take the place of the Relay for Life that was scheduled for May 30 and was unable to take place because of the COVID-19 pandemic. All in-person spring fundraising events for the American Cancer Society were cancelled, postponed or replaced by smaller virtual events making ACS’ summer and fall revenue uncertain.
The American Cancer Society is facing a $200 million financial shortfall due to the pandemic, according to ACS Senior Community Development Manager Susan Babik.
Babik said, “The Relay for Life of Central Clearfield County is planning a special day where we can offer the opportunity to our community to support ACS through donations for a luminaria bag or stopping by to support the relay teams who are setting up at the Driving Park. Luminaria will be set up until after 8 p.m. for those who would like to come to the park ad walk the lap around the grove. Due to COVID-19 pandemic, the survivor dinner, survivor ceremony and lap will not take place.”
Babik said food trucks will also set up at the park from 2-8 p.m. They include J&L Concessions, The Chow Hall, Stromboli Land, Dimmick’s, Angela’s Cookies and Kent’s Concessions.
Visitors can donate for a luminaria and take a lap to view the display of bags set up around the grove.
“We would really appreciate the public’s help at this critical time,” Babik said.