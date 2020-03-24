Out of an abundance of caution for the safety and well-being of staff and volunteers, and with respect to the recommendations from our government and public health officials as they relate to COVID-19 Coronavirus, the American Cancer Society has made the difficult decision to suspend 2020 Daffodil Days campaign. To those who donated to the ACS in the hope of receiving or having flowers delivered, regretfully the current circumstances prohibit deliveries.
Please know your donation comes at a critical time when the mission to help those touched by cancer is in great need. Please also note that we have honored our agreement with our suppliers and even though we will not be receiving flowers, we have paid them for what had been ordered.
The health and safety of ACS volunteers, staff, and the cancer patients who rely on the society is top priority. The needs of people facing cancer will continue – and ACS’s mission of attacking cancer from every angle is critical.
ACS cannot allow an innovative research grant to go unfunded – it could be the next big breakthrough. It also cannot turn its back on a patient needing to travel to access a clinical trial – it could be his or her only hope. ACS cannot miss a phone call or a chat from a cancer patient with a question because its helpline could be the only ear to which he or she has to turn.
Donations to Daffodil Days is helping to ensure ACS is here today for those facing cancer and will be here tomorrow for anyone who is facing a cancer diagnosis.
Specifically, your dollars are making a difference right now:
- $500 could help provide 10 patients and caregivers with a night of free lodging when they have to travel for cancer treatment.
- $200 could provide wigs for three patients in treatment.
- $100 could help provide four patients a ride during treatment or to a follow-up appointment.
- $25 could help one person get free information, support, and access to resources through 24/7 helpline at 1-800-227-2345 or via live chat at www.cancer.org.