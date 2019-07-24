ALTOONA — It has been many years since most area drivers received their driver’s license. However the driving experience is significantly changed including technologies, roadway designs, vehicle laws along with changes to the driver’s abilities.
Drivers can refresh their knowledge and skills and earn an insurance discount by attending one of the AARP Smart Driver courses being offered at various locations through Dec. 31.
Anyone can attend the two-day classes. Attendance at a one-day refresher class requires participants to show proof of taking any driver’s safety course during the prior three-year period.
The fee for the class is $15 for AARP members and $20 for non-members.
There are no tests, including actual driving, required to complete the classroom course. Instructors have taught more than 300 classes in recent years.
Information is available from Telephone Coordinator Marlene Close, 442-1648 or District Coordinator Robert Deweese, 931-7270.
Locally classes will be offered at the Coalport Center for Active Living Sept. 9, 10 and 11. For information call 765-2696.