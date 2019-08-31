An unique program can assist low-income older residents in Clearfield and Centre counties find job opportunities in the healthcare, food preparation, customer service, retail or office support fields.
Associates for Training and Development or A4TD, through its Senior Community Service Employment Program, helps eligible, mature residents, age 55 or older whose income is less than 125 percent of the federal poverty guidelines, acquire workplace skills through paid, part-time training, and also assists them in job searches.
Case Management Participant Assistant Susan Hunt said the program has been in existence for more than 50 years.
“We help those age 55 and older, learn and retain those occupational skills that will make them employable in the work force. It’s a paid internship that transitions participants from training in one of five tracts to actual employment,” Hunt stated.
The five training tracts, healthcare, food preparation, customer service, retail and office support, have been identified by the state Department of Labor and Industry as high-growth employment areas where employees are needed.
Participants gain work experience in a variety of community service activities at non-profit and public facilities, including schools, hospitals, day-care centers, and senior centers. These agencies provide job skills training and help participants in their job search efforts. Participants may train up to 20 hours per week while earning minimum wage, Hunt explained.
“The program helps those who have taken the self-initiative to reinvent themselves to obtain skills that an employer would find desirable. The bulk of the training is done at a host site but if they need additional training such as to acquire General Educational Development certification, they can get paid hours as they are working toward getting their GED, computer training or whatever is needed,” Hunt said.
In addition to on-site training, SCSEP services may also include career assessment, individual employment plan development, supportive services, and specialized skill training needed for a successful transition to a career.
A4TD is provided in cooperation of the Senior Community Service Employment Program and the Department of Labor and Industry.
For more information about A4TDcontact: Associates for Training and Development located at 116 S. Second St., Clearfield. The telephone number is 814-765-2696 or visit the website, www.a4td.org.