CURWENSVILLE — Curwensville’s 18th annual Home for the Holidays celebration kicks off Thursday, Nov. 5 and runs through Saturday, Nov. 7.
The annual holiday celebration, sponsored by the Curwensville Merchants Association, will be slightly changed this year because of COVID-19 restrictions.
But there will be in-store specials, displays, giveaways and discounts over the three day period. President Christina McCracken reported,“It’s going to be different this year. The association is really trying to position the festival as a thanks to the participating businesses and a request for the public to please keep supporting us by shopping local. We appreciate the patronage. It’s what keeps us going.”
Twenty-two businesses are participating in the 2020 festival including: Aletta’s Farm Market, Beardsley Funeral Home, Bouquets by Jill, CBT Bank, A Division of Riverview, Champions Choice, Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home, City Drugs of Curwensville, Curwensville Ace Hardware, Curwensville Feed Store, Curwensville Florist, Gates Hardware, Goodman’s Foodliner, Gypsy Soul Farm, Hidden Star Country Kitchen & Gift Shop, Lezzer Lumber, Lisa’s Sew Crafty, McCracken Auto Body, McGary Chiropractic, Northwest Bank, Snappy’s, Starr Hill Winery, The Progress, The Strawberry Tree, The Stuff Store and WokW.
Curwensville Alliance Church will have a train and miniature village display exhibit Friday from 6-8 p.m. and Saturday from 1-4 p.m. Kids will receive a free activity packet. St. Timothy Rosary & Altar Society will sponsor a homemade nut roll and cinnamon bun sale at the church’s social hall, Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon.
McCracken said the association decided to cancel a number of the activities traditionally associated with the festival because they would have been too difficult to carry out.
“There would have been too much to do to make sure everyone attending was remaining socially distant and the all the cleaning that is required.”
Many of the activities associated with the festival will not be held this year including the St. Timothy and St. Bonaventure churches’ Knights of Columbus’ wine walk, the parade to welcome Santa Claus, the General Federation of Women’s Clubs Curwensville Woman’s Club’s craft show and flea market and St. Timothy Catholic Church’s breakfast with Santa Claus.
McCracken said much of 2020 has been a difficult time for association members because of COVID-19 limitations.
“We wanted to have the festival but do it in a way that is pandemic friendly. We want to show our customers we are still here and ready to provide them with excellent customer service and some things that they may not find anywhere else,” she explained.
McCracken said this year’s event will be mainly centered around shopping Several lucky shoppers will have the opportunity to win holiday cash by participating in the scavenger hunt sponsored by Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home. Forms will be available at the funeral home’s parking lot entrance. Visitors should search participating businesses for clues to solve a phrase. Correct entries will be entered to win prizes.
Merchant’s gift certificates will be awarded to the winners of the new holiday word search game. The game is taking the place of the instead the stamp sheet that has been part of the festival for many years.
“We wanted to change out the stamp sheet and do something that was pandemic friendly,” McCracken said.
Visitors will look for a small brightly decorated package in participating stores. A word is on the package. Those words should be written in the corresponding business space on the entry form for a chance to win. Visitors that complete all the businesses will double their chances to win. Completed entry forms should be dropped off at Curwensville Florist. Entry forms can be picked up at any participating businesses. They have a list of participating businesses and activities on the back of each form.
Curwensville Area Jr./Sr. High School’s Marching Golden Tide will be performing at various times on Saturday.