For anyone who spent two hours Monday night with their heart in their throats waiting to hear an update on Ryan Newman after his massive wreck at Daytona, Wednesday brought some miraculous news.
First Roush Fenway Racing released a photo of Newman still in his hospital gown standing with his daughters. A few hours later an even more poignant photo was released — Newman holding his daughters’ hands as he walked out of Halifax Medical Center.
While the fact that Newman barely suffered a scratch was a testament to the safety standards NASCAR has put in place since the death of Dale Earnhardt Sr., it also is what can only be explained as a miracle.
Huge accidents are something that happen, especially at tracks like Daytona and Talladega.
But the truth of the matter is sometimes safety standards just don’t work no matter how much those in racing try.
While NASCAR hasn’t had a death in 19 years, several racing bodies, like Formula 1 and IndyCar have had a few in the last 10 years.
All three have dedicated millions to improving driver safety. Implementing features such as the HANS device after Earnhardt Sr.’s wreck has saved countless lives.
I saw that put to the test in July of 2002 as I was covering the Pennsylvania 500 at Pocono Raceway.
Most of the media congregates in either the media center in the infield of the raceway near the garages or they make the trek under the speedway and up to the press row on the front stretch.
Since it was easier to grab drivers to talk to after the race in the garage area, I was sitting next to a well-known NASCAR writer when Dale Earnhardt Jr. collided with Steve Park and sent them both spinning. Park impacted the guardrails and flipped over.
Both drivers were wearing the HANS device as was mandated at the time by NASCAR.
Within three minutes of the accident happening, we all ran to the infield care center to await news.
Park’s crew got there first, just as both Park and Earnhardt Jr. were driven in a golf cart to the entrance.
Everyone breathed a sigh of relief that day.
And NASCAR continued to make safety changes.
Not only in their cars, but also at racetracks. Pocono Raceway replaced those guardrails and installed safety barriers.
Still, there have been deaths. IndyCar driver Dan Wheldon died at Las Vegas Speedway in 2011.
Fellow IndyCar racer Justin Wilson was killed at Pocono in 2015.
So many factors go into crashes and surviving them.
And while the safety measures implemented by NASCAR were majorly responsible for Newman’s escape, it was still a miracle that he walked away alive.
And that had more to do with a higher power.