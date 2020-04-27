Hulu is about to experience a very specific uptick in viewership of one episode of a popular 1990s/early 2000s teen drama, thanks to Steelers Nation.
On Friday, the Steelers used their compensatory third-round pick to select outside linebacker Alex Highsmith out of Charlotte. There are plenty of fun facts readily available about the 6-foot-3, 248-pound Highsmith, like how his college football career began as a walk-on at Charlotte and his status as the only ever alum of Ashley High School in Wilmington, N.C., to be drafted by an NFL team.
But Highsmith’s best ice-breaker by far is that as a baby, he appeared on an episode of the hit WB show “Dawson’s Creek.” His father, Sam Highsmith, tweeted out screenshots earlier in April of his son on the show being held by star Katie Holmes.
If you’re a Steelers fan who now wants to go down an internet rabbit hole to figure out which episode he appeared in, allow us to save you a bit of time. Highsmith was a big part of season one, episode six of “Dawson’s Creek,” which originally aired on Feb. 24, 1998, and was aptly titled “Baby.”
Here’s the wiki description of that episode: “As Bessie (Nina Repeta) goes into labor at the Leery household, Joey (Katie Holmes) turns to Dawson (James Van Der Beek) for solace when her sister’s anguish floods her with memories of her mother’s death; Jen (Michelle Williams) must put aside her religious differences with Grams (Mary Beth Peil), who must overcome her own racial judgements, when they are the only ones who must deliver the baby.”
Basically, Highsmith played the baby being delivered by the sister of Holmes’ character. Here’s a scene from that episode of Bessie’s son — who is also named Alexander — being born. It’s unclear whether the child in this particular clip is Highsmith or another baby, but this could easily be the future Steeler.
All six seasons of “Dawson’s Creek” are currently available on Hulu. The scene from the screenshots shared by Highsmith’s father occurs right before the 41-minute mark of “Baby.”
The whole Highsmith family seemed excited that the former thespian will be joining the Steelers to serve at least at first as linebacker depth behind starters Bud Dupree and T.J. Watt.
The Post-Gazette’s Gerry Dulac gave the Highsmith pick an “A” grade and the man himself thinks he can come in and do whatever the Steelers ask of him, whether that means playing defensive end or outside linebacker.
“I know coming into this scheme, that position, I feel I can play,” Highsmith told the Post-Gazette earlier this weekend. “I had my hand in the dirt the past two years, but I’ve been working a lot on my drops, and I’m ready to step into that role.”
That’s good to hear, as Highsmith clearly knows his way around a role.