And just like that, high school football season is back.
And with it is my weekly attempt at trying to prognosticate our local teams as well as throwing in a few college games each week.
As usual I’m not all that excited about making Week 1 ... or as the PIAA likes to call it Week 0 picks. But I’ll do my best to not start off the season in a big hole as I continue my quest to reach the elusive 80 percent correct mark.
I hovered around 75 percent last season after starting off quite poorly the first few weeks. Hopefully I can avoid the slow start this time around.
On to the picks:
DuBois at Clearfield: These long-time rivals met twice last season with the Bison coming out on top in both the season opener and the playoffs.
Clearfield lost a lot of talent to graduation, but has plenty back and the Bison are playing at home, so I’ll take them.
THE PICK: CLEARFIELD 28, DuBOIS 21
Curwensville at Elk County Catholic: The Golden Tide are a very young team with just four seniors and only 10 players on the roster above their sophomore year. They are also under the guidance of a new head coach, so it’s hard to know how the young Tide will play in the season opener.
THE PICK ELK COUNTY CATHOLIC 26, CURWENSVILLE 17
Glendale at Williamsburg: Another new coach at Glendale gets to start his career at the helm of the Vikings against a team that was winless last year and has just four victories in the last three seasons.
THE PICK: GLENDALE 23, WILLIAMSBURG 6
Moshannon Valley at Southern Huntingdon: The Black Knights have struggled the past two seasons against a Rockets program on the rise, scoring just 6 points in two defeats.
THE PICK: SOUTHERN HUNTINGDON 22, MO VALLEY 12
Philipsburg-Osceola at West Branch: The Warriors lost most of their offensive line, their workhorse running back and their top receiver on offense, but they’ve had the Mounties number the past few seasons, including last year’s 54-28 opener. I expect a closer game with both teams having some question marks.
THE PICK: WEST BRANCH 25, PHILIPSBURG-OSCEOLA 23