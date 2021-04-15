PHILIPSBURG — “New Journey,” a ladies trio from Southwestern Pennsylvania, will be in gospel music concert ministry on Sunday, April 18 at Gospel Tabernacle Assembly of God, 236 Scott Ln., Philipsburg, at the 10:30 a.m. worship service.
The individual members of New Journey have been ministering the Gospel in song for over 30 years. They have seen many souls come to know the Lord as their personal savior and are quick to let you know, it’s not by them, but the drawing power of the Holy Spirit at work in their lives. John 12:32 says, “If I (Jesus) be lifted up from the earth, I will draw all men unto me.”
As teens, Kelli sang as a soloist while Melissa and Michelle were with The Gospel Rays. There were moments when all three were at the same venue and would sing a few songs together.
They enjoyed having the chance to be together on stage, but knew that God had different plans for their lives at that time. Kelli was meant to stay in her solo ministry, while Melissa and Michelle were to continue traveling and singing with their parents
Later on, Kelli sang with a professional gospel group named LordSong. They enjoyed life on the road along with success in the professional realm of gospel music.
Each individual member of New Journey prayed for a new opportunity to serve, and as a group, they have decided step out on faith and follow The Lord’s leading as He directs them in this new area of ministry.
These three talented individuals have joined together to begin a “New Journey” serving the Lord through song, and are excited for the opportunity to minister together to see hearts encouraged and souls saved.
A free will love offering will be received for their ministry needs.
For further information call church, (814) 342-5718.