A bid to keep a full complement of athletics at six Pennsylvania state universities facing mergers was discussed by an NCAA panel during a two-day meeting that concluded Thursday, with no action on the proposal taken.
An NCAA meeting notice indicates that the Division II membership committee will next meet in September. The nature and extent of the discussion was not clear, nor was any potential timetable for deciding.
“It was discussed, but nothing has moved publicly around any decisions,” said Gail Dent, a spokeswoman for the National Collegiate Athletics Association, which is headquartered in Indianapolis.
Retaining a full complement of athletics is seen as a key admissions component of the State System of Higher Education’s plan to successfully merge California, Clarion and Edinboro universities in the west and Bloomsburg, Lock Haven and Mansfield in the northeast into two institutions.
The mergers are up for a final vote Wednesday by the system’s board of governors. On Wednesday night, the system released final versions of the twin plans, which its leaders including Chancellor Daniel Greenstein characterize as the best hope to address severe financial and enrollment struggles.
Critics, though, contend it is being rushed with too many unanswered questions, among them athletics and accreditation and how courses will be delivered across multiple campuses.
A number of officials, among them Gov. Tom Wolf, have expressed hope that an NCAA decision would be rendered before Wednesday’s vote. His office directly responded to a question about whether he is comfortable with a final merger vote prior to knowing the NCAA’s decision.
“The governor is still reviewing the plan,” said spokeswoman Elizabeth Rementer. “He believes it is in the best interests of Pennsylvania students and families, and our state’s economy, for a PASSHE education to be affordable, equitable, and accessible.”
Republican state Sen. Scott Martin, chair of the Senate Education Committee, and Democratic Sen. Lindsey Williams, minority chair, did not respond to requests for comment Thursday on the final plan.
The integration, part of a broader redesign across the 94,000-student State System, would be the biggest change in its 38-year history.
Among the revisions added to the final plans are a pledge not to close any of the six institutions to be merged — “integrated” in system parlance — and to protect schools from financial hardship as their revenues and liabilities are shared. The final version includes a financial impact study, more clarity about use of online instruction and says course arrays at the three institutions will be combined over three years, instead of one.
A student survey, still being finalized, is to be added as well.
Jamie Martin, president of the Association of Pennsylvania State College and University Faculties, said Thursday she was still going through both final plans, contained in 400-plus pages.
She said whatever form the vote takes, much work will remain, and she hopes that as the system gains information it will make modifications, consider alternatives and determine if August 2022 is realistic to enroll the combined institutions’ first students.
On one hand, “It seems like they did take into account some of what was being said at those public comment sessions,” Ms. Martin said. “But there are still big questions that aren’t being answered.”