National Collection Week for Operation Christmas Child is Nov. 16-23, and will give residents of west-central Pennsylvania the chance to impact the lives of millions of children around the world amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The world’s largest Christmas project of its kind, Operation Christmas Child, uses gift-filled shoeboxes to show God’s love to children affected by war, poverty, disaster, famine and disease.
Shoeboxes are packed for boys and girls in three age groups (2-4, 5-9 and 10-14), and share gifts like clothing, accessories, non-liquid personal hygiene items, school supplies and toys.
The ministry encourages individuals to include a “wow” item like a deflated soccer ball with a pump, baby doll, toy truck, musical instruments and stuffed animals.
Individuals may also include personal notes of encouragement and photographs. Samaritan’s Purse requests a $9 donation to ship and process each shoebox.
Shoeboxes should not include used or damaged items; war-related toys; candy or other food items; aerosols; toothpaste, lotions or liquids; medicine or vitamins; sharp objects; and fragile items.
Individuals can learn how to pack a shoebox, view other gift suggestions, get a “Follow Your Box” label and find the nearest drop-off location at samaritanspurse.org/occ.
This year shoeboxes will be collected curbside at local drop-off locations, then delivered to eight processing centers. Mask wearing and social distancing will be observed by volunteers.
More than 10.5 million shoebox gifts were collected worldwide in 2019, with more than 8.9 million collected in the United States.
Since 1993, Operation Christmas Child has collected and delivered more than 178 million shoebox gifts to children in more than 160 countries and territories.
In 2020, the ministry hopes to collect enough shoebox gifts to reach another 11 million children in countries like Peru, the Philippines, Rwanda and Ukraine.
In addition to its ongoing outreach to more than 100 countries, Operation Christmas Child plans to deliver shoebox gifts to more than a half-million children on 1,000 Pacific Islands over the next few years.
Delivered into the hands of children through local churches, every shoebox gift is an opportunity to share about Jesus Christ and God’s love.
Since 2009, more than 23 million children who have received a shoebox gift have participated in The Greatest Journey—a 12‑lesson discipleship program. Children learn from trained, local volunteers what it means to follow Jesus and share their faith with friends and family.
Shoebox gifts are collected in the United States, Canada, the U.K., Australia, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Finland, Spain, and New Zealand.
Nearly 575,000 volunteers worldwide—with more than 270,000 of those in the United States—are involved in collecting, shipping and distributing shoebox gifts.
Operation Christmas Child is a project of Samaritan’s Purse, an international Christian relief and evangelism organization, that’s headed by Christian evangelist and missionary Franklin Graham.
Local Drop-off Locations
First Baptist Church of Curwensville, 1227 Susquehanna Ave. Ext., Curwensville, PA 16833-6746
- Monday, Nov. 16: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
- Tuesday, Nov. 17: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
- Wednesday, Nov. 18: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
- Thursday, Nov. 19: 10 a.m. –2 p.m.
- Thursday, Nov. 19: 5 p.m. –7 p.m.
- Friday, Nov. 20: 10 a.m. –2 p.m.
- Saturday, Nov. 21: 9 a.m. –12 p.m.
- Sunday, Nov. 22: 1 p.m. – 5 p.m.
- Monday, Nov. 23: 8 a.m. – 10 a.m.
Lighthouse Evangelical Church, 7993 Drane Hwy., West Decatur, PA 16878-8033
- Monday, Nov. 16: 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.
- Tuesday, Nov. 17: 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.
- Wednesday, Nov. 18: 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.
- Thursday, Nov. 19: 2 p.m. – 4 p.m.
- Friday, Nov. 20: 2 p.m. – 4 p.m.
- Saturday, Nov. 21: 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.
- Sunday, Nov. 22: 12 p.m. – 2 p.m.
- Monday, Nov. 23: 9 a.m. – 11 a.m.
St. John’s Lutheran Church, 3495 Winburne Munson Rd., Morrisdale, PA 16858-8700
- Monday, Nov. 16: 8:30 a.m. –10:30 a.m.
- Tuesday, Nov. 17: 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.
- Wednesday, Nov. 18: 9 a.m. – 11 a.m.
- Thursday, Nov. 19: 5 p.m. – 7 p.m.
- Friday, Nov. 20: 5 p.m. – 8 p.m.
- Saturday, Nov. 21: 12 p.m. – 2 p.m.
- Sunday, Nov. 22: 3 p.m. – 5 p.m.
- Monday, Nov. 23: 7:30 a.m. –9:30 a.m.