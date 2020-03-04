ORLANDO, Fla. — Speedweeks at Daytona International Speedway will become Speedweek next February as NASCAR condenses the schedule leading up to the season-opening Daytona 500.
The first race of 2021, the Busch Clash, will move from Sunday to Tuesday and go from the iconic speedway’s 2.5-mile tri-oval to the 3.56-mile road course that winds through the infield. The limited-field exhibition will be one of seven races staged during a six-day span, culminating Feb. 14 with the Great American Race on Valentine’s Day.
Daytona 500 pole qualifying also will move from Sunday to Wednesday and set the front row for the sport’s showcase event. The 150-mile Duels, which set the rest of the field, will continue to be on Thursday night.
In the past, the NASCAR Cup Speedweeks ran from Sunday to Sunday, with the track closed Monday and Tuesday. Organizers hope the changes provide more variety and a better fan experience.
“Fans coming to the track will get to see six consecutive days of exciting NASCAR action, with no two days being the same,” NASCAR vice president of racing development Ben Kennedy said in a statement.
The reimagined Busch Clash will run on approximately three-quarters of speedway’s tri-oval as well as the challenging road course, thus creating 12 turns for drivers to make instead of the usual four.
“Having driven on the road course at Daytona in the Rolex 24, I know how difficult the circuit can be,” NASCAR Hall of Famer and current Fox NASCAR analyst Jeff Gordon said. “It will present a real challenge to the drivers and teams, and I’m looking forward to calling what I believe will be a lot of action from the booth.”
The changes are expected to be the first of many coming to the 2021 schedule as NASCAR aims to meet the needs and interests of drivers and fans.
More races on short tracks, mid-week races and double-headers _ similar to the one set for this June at Pocono (Pa.) Raceway this season _ also are expected.
The complete changes to Speedweek also will include the Trucks Series season opener Friday night and the ARCA and Xfinity Series openers Saturday. Practices and qualifying runs also will take place during the week.
Traditionally, the Busch Clash, pole qualifying and the ARCA race ran on the weekend prior to the Daytona 500. But with the Super Bowl scheduled for Feb. 7, many expected NASCAR to avoid going head to head with the most-viewed event in sports.