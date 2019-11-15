CLEVELAND, Ohio — The NFL came down hard on the Browns’ Myles Garrett on Friday, almost as hard as the helmet that came down on Mason Rudolph’s head at the end of Thursday’s night’s 21-7 victory over the Steelers.
Garrett has been suspended indefinitely without pay, but at least for the remainder of this season and postseason for ripping off Rudolph’s helmet and clubbing him with it, the league announced on Friday. That’s at least six games this season, and Garrett must meet with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell before he can be reinstated next season.
Garrett was also fined an additional undisclosed amount by the NFL, and both clubs were fined $250,000 for the melee, which played out in front of a national audience.
“Last night, I made a terrible mistake,” Garrett said in a statement released by the Browns. “I lost my cool and what I did was selfish and unacceptable. I know that we are all responsible for our actions and I can only prove my true character through my actions moving forward. I want to apologize to Mason Rudolph, my teammates, our entire organization, our fans and to the NFL. I know I have to be accountable for what happened, learn from my mistake and I fully intend to do so.”
Browns defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi was suspended one game for shoving a defenseless Rudolph to the ground from behind just moments after Garrett clocked him in the head. Less than a month ago, Rudolph was knocked out cold against the Ravens when he was hit hard by Earl Thomas, and missed the next game with a concussion. Ogunjobi was fined an additional undisclosed amount by the NFL.
Steelers center Maurkice Pouncey, who came to Rudolph’s defense by kicking and punching Garrett repeatedly, was suspended for three games and fined an undisclosed amount. He said he went into “blackout mode” and doesn’t really recall what he did to defend his QB.
Rudolph was not suspended after trying to pull off Garrett’s helmet and shoving him away with a foot to the groin, but the NFL will consider fining him.
The three suspended players, who were all ejected from the game, have three days to appeal, and all will do so, sources said. Other players who entered the fracas will be fined or disciplined accordingly, the league said in its statement.
Browns owners Dee and Jimmy Haslam apologized to Rudolph in a statement released by the club.
“We are extremely disappointed in what transpired last evening at the end of our game,” the statement read. “There is no place for that in football and that is not reflective of the core values we strive for as an organization. We sincerely apologize to Mason Rudolph and the Pittsburgh Steelers. Myles Garrett has been a good teammate and member of our organization and community for the last three years but his actions last night were completely unacceptable. We understand the consequences from the league for his actions.”
The Browns are expected to stand by Garrett, the No. 1 overall pick in 2017, but he was drafted by former Browns CEO Sashi Brown and not current GM John Dorsey, who hasn’t been shy about trading or releasing players acquired during the 1-31 Brown era.
The Browns have from the end of the season until May 3 to determine if they want to pick up the fifth-year club option on Garrett’s rookie contract, which would be at the transition tender for his defensive ends next year. For comparison’s sake, this year’s transition tender for defensive ends is $14.36 million, almost twice as much as Garrett’s current average of $7.603 million.
In addition to the other league fines, Garrett will be docked $189,985 per game, or at least $1,139,911 based on his 2019 base salary of $3,229,750. Ogunjobi will be out $48,247, or 1/17th of his $820,200 base salary.
--Freddie Kitchens ‘embarrassed’ by Garrett’s blow: ‘He hurt the team’
The NFL stated in its release:
“Garrett violated unnecessary roughness and unsportsmanlike conduct rules, as well as fighting, removing the helmet of an opponent and using the helmet as a weapon.
“Pouncey has been suspended without pay for three games and fined an additional amount for fighting, including punching and kicking an opponent.
“Ogunjobi has been suspended without pay for one game and fined an additional amount for unnecessary roughness, specifically for shoving an opposing player to the ground during an altercation.
“Additional discipline for other players will be forthcoming through the standard accountability process, including those players that left the bench to enter the fight area.
“Appeals are heard and decided by either Derrick Brooks or James Thrash, the officers jointly appointed and compensated by the NFL and NFLPA to decide appeals of on-field player discipline.”
Garrett’s suspension is a tremendous blow to the Browns, who improved to 4-6 with their victory over the Steelers. Garrett is tied for fourth in the NFL with 10 sacks, and is the Browns’ best defensive player.
They also lost safety Morgan Burnett for the season to an Achilles’ injury.
Browns players immediately understood the magnitude of losing Garrett for any length of time.
“One of the best players in the league,” receiver Odell Beckham Jr. said Thursday night. “
When he does come back, we need 10 sacks a game from him. The only thing he can do now is just make plays, an infinite amount of plays — game-wrecker ‘cause that’s what he is — and he’ll learn from this.”
The Garrett suspension, if it’s upheld, will be the longest for a single-game incident, with the previous long being five games for Tennessee’s Albert Haynesworth when he stomped on Andre Gurode’s head in 2006. But the league also took into account Garrett’s prior infractions.
He’s been fined $52,639 for illegal hits this season, including knocking Jets quarterback Trevor Siemian out for the season with an ankle injury.
“I’m embarrassed,” Browns coach Freddie Kitchens said after the game. “Myles is embarrassed. It’s not good. He understands what he did, he understands it’s totally unacceptable, and we have to get through it. That’s not who Myles wants to be. That’s not who we are going to be.”
Pouncey observed, “He could have killed him. What if he’d hit in him the temple?”
The fight began after a short Rudolph pass when Garrett bear-hugged him late and planted him. Rudolph, picked off four times by the Browns, tried to rip off Garrett’s helmet, and shoved him away with a foot to the groin area. But Garrett ripped off Rudolph’s helmet instead, and used it as a weapon, clubbing Rudolph when he came at him.
Guard David DeCastro pulled Garrett off Rudolph, but couldn’t stop the swinging helmet. Pouncey threw a few punches at Garrett in retaliation before DeCastro landed on Garrett in the end zone, shielding his body from Pouncey, who still managed to kick Garrett in the helmet.
Steelers coach Mike Tomlin was so mad after the game he refused to address the Garrett outburst. The two teams meet again in Pittsburgh on Dec. 1, a little more than two weeks away.
“You guys saw what happened at the end,” Tomlin said. “I have no comment. No more questions regarding that because I’m saying nothing.”
But Rudolph, who was sacked four times to go along with his four interceptions — two by linebacker Joe Schobert — had plenty to say.
“Where did it cross the line? Maybe where he took my helmet off and used it as a weapon,” Rudolph said. “I know it was bush-league. It was a total coward move on his part.”
Rudolph’s agent, Tim Younger, told cleveland.com that he’ll leave open pursuing assault charges against Garrett.
“There are many risks an NFL QB assumes with every snap taken on the field,” Younger tweeted. “Being hit on your uncovered head by a helmet being swung by a 275 lb DE is not one of them. Tonight could have had a catastrophic ending. The matter will be reviewed thoroughly.”
He also stated that the helmet blow, which followed a “very late takedown ... cannot be defended by reasonable minds.”
Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield couldn’t believe Garrett struck Rudolph, one of Mayfield’s friends from their college days at Oklahoma and Oklahoma State.
“It’s inexcusable, he knows that,” said Mayfield. “There’s no other way around it. He’s going to own up to it. He is going to handle it.
“This locker room is going to have to come together because this is going to be a soap opera on the outside much like the media has portrayed us to be from the whole season.”
It’s been a tumultuous few weeks for Browns players. Safety Jermaine Whitehead was waived a day after his threatening and offensive social media posts following the Broncos game. They also waived Antonio Callaway Thursday after he was suspended 10 games for violating the substance-abuse policy.