Music at Muskrat at Prince Gallitzin presents 'Cottonmouth'

PATTON — A free outdoor concert series will be presented at Muskrat Beach 2 on Sunday, Sept. 1. The local band ‘Cottonmouth’ will be playing at Prince Gallitzin State Park from 5 to 8 p.m.
The band is from the nearby community of Fallentimber made up of members Kirk “Otto” Tonkin, Travis Harpster and Kenny “Moonhead” Slovikosky. They describe themselves on their Facebook page as “classic and southern rock with a bite” offering favorite class and southern rock hits along with a little bit of country, punk, and hard rock.
The Friends of Prince Gallitzin will be holding a fundraiser at the event, selling food and drinks such as hot dogs, meatballs, nachos & cheese, popcorn, desserts, etc. A free pontoon shuttle will be at the Campground Boat Rental dock from 4:30 to 8 p.m. to shuttle campers back and forth to Muskrat Beach area. This will be a family-friendly & pet-friendly event.
For more information, contact the park office at 674-1000 or by email at princegallitzinsp@pa.gov. An online calendar of events with information on all upcoming programs can also be found at www.visitPAparks.com.