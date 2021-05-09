CURWENSVILLE — Curwensville’s Jake Mullins tossed a complete game, 3-hitter and knocked in a run to lead the Golden Tide to a 4-0 win over Moshannon Valley Saturday afternoon at Sherman Fields.
Mullins struck out 14 and walked five in his 100-pitch gem.
Keegan Wilson gave Mullins all the run support he needed with a 2-run double in the first inning. Shane Sunderlin also had a double for the Tide.
Zach Witherow took the loss for the Knights, giving up four runs (just two earned) on three hits in two innings of work. Michael Kitko pitched four scoreless innings of relief, giving up two hits and walking two, while striking out five.
Kitko also recorded a double with the bat.
Curwensville improved to 6-6 overall and 2-0 in the Moshannon Valley League. The Tide visit West Branch today.
The Black Knights slipped to 5-6 overall. Mo Valley is back in action Tuesday at Glendale.
Moshannon Valley—0
O’Donnell lf 4000, Nelson 1b 3000, Witherow p-ss 2000, M. Kephart c 3010, Kitko ss-p 2010, T. Kephart cf 3010, Webb 3b 3000, Hummel 2b 3000, Collins rf 1000, Coder ph 1000, Lyons rf 0000. Totals: 25-0-3-0.
Curwensville—4
Hoover c 2101, Butler ss 2100, Wilson 1b 3122, McCracken cf 3000, Mullins p 2001, Brown dh 2000, Swanson ph 0000, C. Fegert lf 0000, Sunderlin 3b 3010, N. Fegert 3b 0000, Graham rf 3110, Haney rf 0000, Lee 2b 2010. Totals: 22-4-5-4.
Score by Innings
Moshannon Valley 000 000 0—0 3 1
Curwensville 310 000 x—4 5 1
Errors—O’Donnell; Lee. LOB—Moshannon Valley 7, Curwensville 4. 2B—Kitko; Sunderlin, Wilson. SF—Hoover.
Pitching
Moshannon Valley: Witherow—2 IP, 3 H, 4 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 1 SO; Kitko—4 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 5 SO.
Curwensville: Mullins—7 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 14 SO.
WP—Mullins. LP—Witherow.