PHILIPSBURG — Josh Muir won his second Club Championship at the Philipsburg Elk Lodge Country Club on Monday.
Muir, who also won in 2000, bested Scott Nelson, Eddie Myers and Matt Johnson for the title.
In first flight, Pat Brown took home the win. Ky Bender was second, Carter Fischer was third and Payton Guelich was fourth.
In second flight, Tim Ronan garnered the win. Second place went to Keegan Soltis, while Jarrod Benton and Jon Venesky were third and fourth, respectively.
In the third flight, Jon Whitman finished first. Todd Reifer, Andrew Mann and Jeff Martell were second through fourth.
Lee Martell won fourth flight over Ryan Scaife, Gary Byron and Ryan Nartatez.
Pud Myers took the fifth flight over Terry Smith, Denny Shealer and Harmon Hartshorne.
Sixth flight went to Al Anderson over John A. Frank, Chip Branthoover, Rob Earnest and Trent Butler.
Seventh flight was won by Dick Wood over Girard Kasubick, Rick Kenney and Lynn Herman.
Carter Fischer aces the 147-yard, hole No. 13 with a nine iron for his second career hole-in-one.
The Ladies Championship went to Cathy Greenland, who also took last year’s title. She was followed by Georgiann Way, Sandi Myers, Tracy Branthoover and Daria Danko.
In the ladies’ first flight, Gabi Healey was the winner over Nancy Moskel, Patty Rodgers and Georgie Myers.