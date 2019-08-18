Muggy conditions and stormy weather to continue through midweek

STATE COLLEGE — The stormy pattern will continue across much of the Northeast into Wednesday, bringing high humidity and thunderstorms to much of the region.
Following gusty thunderstorms that moved through parts of Pennsylvania and New York over the weekend, rounds of wet weather will persist through midweek.
In the Progressland region, the heat and humidity will continue until Wednesday.
On Monday, there will be areas of fog and it will be humid in the morning; otherwise, partial sunshine, with a high of 88 degree and a RealFeel of 94.
On Tuesday, expect intervals of clouds and sunshine, humid; an afternoon shower or thunderstorm around, with a high of 85 degrees and a RealFeel of 93.
On Wednesday, there will be intervals of clouds and sunshine, a shower or thunderstorm around; humid, with a high of 86 and a RealFeel of 89.
Thursday will bring a welcome break to the heat and humidity, with intervals of clouds and sunshine; pleasant, less humid, with a high of 78 degrees and a RealFeel of 82.
“The overall pattern Monday and Tuesday will be quite similar, with waves of showers and thunderstorms moving through the Northeast,” said AccuWeather Meteorologist Tyler Roys.
The one exception on Tuesday will be in New England, where northern parts of the region may escape any thunderstorm activity, allowing for a drier day.
A few thunderstorms over the two-day period could have heavier downpours.
“Localized cases of flash flooding and gusty winds will be the most likely severe threats, other than frequent lightning,” added Roys.
As a whole across the region, Wednesday’s activity appears to be more widespread.
“The most potent storms of the week look to move in with a cold front on Wednesday. Storms will be capable of producing hail, damaging winds and flash flooding,” Roys said.
The potent storms could impact the afternoon and evening commutes in cities like Buffalo and Pittsburgh, along with the Little League World Series matches during the evening.
Temperatures will remain above normal for many places through the middle of the week as well.
Monday looks to be one of the hottest day for places along the I-95 corridor. Temperatures will be soaring in cities from Boston to Washington D.C., challenging daily record-high temperatures.
The heat and high humidity will stick around through the middle of the week, before a refreshing air mass moves into the Northeast on Thursday.