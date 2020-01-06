Mourners flood Tehran to honor Iranian general killed by US strike

TEHRAN, Iran (TNS) — The streets of Tehran on Monday were full of black-clad mourners sending off Qassem Soleimani, a top Iranian general, whose death by U.S. drone strike last week has stoked fears of a new war in the Middle East.
Millions of Iranians are expected to take part in nationwide events honoring Soleimani, the former commander of the elite Quds Force, a division within Iran’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard, in the lead-up to his Tuesday burial in his home town of Kerman.
The death has created fears of a new war between the U.S. and Iran and prompted Iran to drop any cooperation with a 2015 deal to limits on its nuclear weapons programs. It also prompted Iraqi legislators to call for the removal of U.S. troops there, since Soleimani was killed at Baghdad’s airport.
The U.S. said that Soleimani had to be targeted because he was planning attacks on U.S. citizens. However, the incident may have turned Soleimani into a martyr in Iran.
Interestingly, many of those who turned out for the burial marches did not seem to be blind supporters of the Iranian regime.
“Soleimani was a good and loyal soldier who defended our country for decades,” said a 43-year-old plumber, who identified himself only as Behnam M. He credited the dead general with keeping militias of the Islamic State organization out of Iran after they spread through Iraq and Syria.
“Qassem prevented that and that’s why we’re all thankful to him,” he said.
Another woman, who identified herself as Massumeh H, a 39-year-old housewife, said she was no fan of the government. She said her son studies in Minnesota and is very happy there. She added that she has no problems with the U.S. or Americans.
Nonetheless, she was out with the crowds shouting: “Death to the USA. This Trump is a complete idiot.”
She said Trump had no right to target an Iranian soldier in another country just because he was pursuing interests different from those of the White House.
Supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei conducted a prayer for the dead at the University of Tehran early Monday, appearing visibly moved at points. Thousands were present, including President Hassan Rowhani. The ceremony was broadcast live on almost all the country’s television channels.
The keynote speaker was Ismail Haniyeh, the leader of the militant Hamas group, which controls the Gaza Strip. Soleimani’s daughter, Zeinab, also spoke.
“The USA and the Zionists should not think that the fight against them will be interrupted with my father’s death,” she said. “It will continue without him.”
Afterwards, Soleimani’s body was transported to Azadi Square in the west of Tehran. The procession took far longer than planned because of the millions of people along the route vying for a glimpse.
They chanted slogans as Soleimani’s body passed, including “Death to the USA!” and “You started this, but we will finish it!”
Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif took to Twitter to lash out at Trump, asking the U.S. president if he’d ever seen such a “sea” of people and whether he still intended to follow the Middle Eastern policy advice of his “clowns.”
He also asked whether Trump honestly believed that he could still subdue the Iranian people with sanctions and threats.
The government declared Monday a local public holiday in Tehran so that everyone could take part in the ceremony.
Several streets in the city center were closed to cars because of the huge number of people expected, and schools and universities remained closed. Everywhere, walls were plastered with posters of Soleimani bearing the phrase: “You are gone, but we will keep following your path.”
From Tehran, Soleimani’s body is to be brought to the Shiite stronghold of Qom, where another ceremony in front of a mausoleum is planned.
Soleimani is expected to be laid to rest on Tuesday in his birthplace, the south-eastern town of Kerman, where the day has been declared a holiday.
This follows events on Sunday, when hundreds of thousands of Iranians mourned Soleimani in Ahvaz in south-western Iran and in the holy city of Mashhad in north-eastern Iran, according to local media.
Aerial images from both cities show kilometers-long queues of people.
The crowds were so massive that a third event, with Iran’s entire leadership on Sunday evening at the Imam Khomenei Mosque in Tehran, had to be cancelled because Soleimani’s body could not be transported into the Iranian capital.
The events come against the backdrop of worsening relations between Washington and Iran and Iraq. Iran has threatened retaliation for the attack, which prompted Trump to declare he would order attacks on Iranian cultural heritage sites in such a case.
He has also threatened sanctions on Iraq should U.S. troops be forcibly removed.