Mourners flood Tehran to honor Iranian general killed by US strike

Iranian mourners carry a picture of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei General Qasem Soleimani, during the funeral procession in the capital. Downtown Tehran, Iran was brought to a standstill on Jan. 6, 2020 as mourners flooded the Iranian capital to pay an emotional homage to Soleimani, the general who spearheaded Iran’s Middle East operations as commander of the Revolutionary Guards’ Quds Force and was killed in a US drone strike on Jan. 3 near Baghdad airport along with Iraqi paramilitary chief Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis and others.