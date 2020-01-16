MARTINSBURG — The Philipsburg-Osceola wrestling team got past host Central 40-33 on Thursday evening.
The Mounties won six of the eight contested bouts, but gave up four forfeits to make it close.
Nick Coudriet (113), Luke Hughes (145), Hunter Weitoish (160), Parker Moore (195) and Tyler Anderson (285) all recorded pins for the Mounties, while Gabe Dunkelberger (132) won by major decision.
Austin Foster (138) added a forfeit win.
P-O improved to 7-4 with the victory.
The Mounties host Tyrone on Tuesday.
Philipsburg-Osceola 40,
Central 33
113—Nick Coudriet, PO, pinned Jaxon Matthews, C, 1:08. (6-0).
120—Ian Crouch, C, won by forfeit. (6-6).
126—Alexander Bowman, C, pinned Scott Frantz, PO, 1:04. (6-12).
132—Gabe Dunkelberger, PO, maj. dec. Luke Knisely, C, 13-2. (10-12).
138—Austin Foster, PO, won by forfeit. (16-12).
145—Luke Hughes, PO, pinned Will Park, C, 2:27. (22-12).
152—Tyler Hess, C, dec. Jimmy Richtscheit, PO, 8-7. (22-15).
160—Hunter Weitoish, PO, pinned Tanner Hall, C, 5:19. (28-15).
170—Lane Kocher, C, won by forfeit. (28-21).
182—Michael Fowkes, C, won by forfeit. (28-27).
195—Parker Moore, PO, pinned Ethan Eicher, C, 3:28. (34-27).
220—No bout.
285—Tyler Anderson, PO, pinned Sam Eger, C, 1:31. (40-27).
106—Tyler Biesinger, C, won by forfeit. (40-33).