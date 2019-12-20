WINGATE — The Philipsburg-Osceola boys basketball team recovered from a 16-10 first-quarter deficit to defeat host Bald Eagle Area 61-54 on Friday.
Ryan Whitehead led three Mounties in double figures with 19 points. Jake DeSimone netted 16 and Kaleb Richardson scored 10.
P-O improved to 3-3 overall and 1-3 in the Mountain League.
The Mounties are back in action Dec. 27, hosting Curwensville.
Philipsburg Osceola—61
Richardson 4 2-2 10, R Whitehead 8 0-0 19, DeSimone 6 2-4 16, J Whitehead 3 1-4 7, Matson 2 0-0 4, Depto 0 2-2 2, Harpster 1 0-0 3, K Hahn 0 0-0 0. Totals: 24 7-12 61.
BEA—54
Jones 5 4-4 19, Hoover 4 2-4, Wilson 2 0-0 4, Maynard 8 0-0 16, Parson 1 0-0 2, Gavlock 0 0-0 0, Vaugh 0 0-0 0, Kelno 0 0-0 0. Totals: 20 6-8 54.
Three-pointers: R. Whitehead 3, DeSimone 2, Harpster; Jones 5, Hoover 3.
Score by Quarters
BEA 16 9 19 10—54
P-O 10 20 21 10—61