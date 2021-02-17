PHILIPSBURG — The Philipsburg-Osceola boys basketball team jumped out to a 20-9 lead over visiting Bald Eagle Area after one quarter on Wednesday and cruised to a 67-33 victory.
The Mounties held BEA to two points in the second and led 46-11 at the half.
Ryan Whitehead led the Mounties with 20 points. Oliver Harpster scored 17 and Jake DeSimone netted 14.
P-O improved to 8-3 overall and 6-3 in the Mountain League.
The Mounties are back in action Friday, traveling to Huntingdon.
Bald Eagle Area—33
Burns 2 0-0 5, Gavlock 5 2-2 13, Vaughn 0 0-0 0, Watkins 2 0-0 4, Jodan 1 0-0 2, Thompson 1 2-2 4, Koleno 0 0-0 0, Angelotti 2 1-2 5. Totals: 13 5-6 33.
Philipsburg-Osceola—67
DeSimone 6 0-0 14, Harpster 7 0-0 17, R. Whitehead 9 0-0 20, J. Whitehead 2 0-0 4, Doyle 0 1-2 1 C. Hahn 1 0-0 3, Depto 1 0-0 2, Snyder 1 0-0 2, Johnson 2 0-0 4. Totals: 29 1-2 67.
Three-pointers: Burns, Gavlock; DeSimone 2, Harpster 3, R. Whitehead 2, C. Hahn.
Score by Quarters
Bald Eagle Area 9 2 13 9—33
P-O 20 26 15 6—67