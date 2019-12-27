PHILIPSBURG — The Philipsburg-Osceola boys basketball team jumped on top of visiting Curwensville 31-3 after one quarter on Friday evening and rolled to a 76-34 victory.
The Mounties, who were led by Ryan Whitehead’s 23 points, held a 50-12 advantage at the break.
Parker Matson (13) and Kyle Hahn (12) were also in double figures for P-O, which improved to 4-3 on the season.
Ty Terry drained seven 3-pointers on the way to a 23-point performance for the Golden Tide, who slipped to 1-4.
P-O won the jayvee game 48-35. Chad Frank (14), Braeden Fenton (13) and Tristan Doyle (10) were in double figures for the Mounties. Tyler Lee scored 13 for the Tide.
Both teams are back in action Jan. 3.
Curwensville hosts Brockway, while P-O entertains Moshannon Valley.
Curwensville—34
Terry 8 0-0 23, McGarry 1 0-0 2, Condon 0 0-6 0, Lansberry 3 1-2 9, Miller 0 0-0 0, Rowles 0 0-0 0. Totals: 12 1-8 34.
Philipsburg Osceola—76
Ky. Hahn 5 2-3 12, Richardson 4 0-0 8, R Whitehead 11 1-3 23, De Simone 2 0-0 4, Tr Doyle 1 0-2 2, Matson 6 1-4 13, Depto 2 0-0 4, Harpster 1 3-4 5, Frank 1 0-0 2, Fenton 1 0-0 2, C Hahn 1 0-0 3, Kosut 0 0-0 0, Eckberg 0 0-0 0 Totals: 35 7-16 76.
Three-pointers: Terry 7, Lansberry 2; Hahn.
Score by Quarters
Curwensville 3 9 13 9—34
P-O 31 19 13 13—76