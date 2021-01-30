PHILIPSBURG — The Philipsburg-Osceola boys basketball team raced out to a 24-5 lead after one quarter Saturday against East Juniata and never looked back in a 67-34 victory.
P-O upped the advantage to 45-22 at the half and led 58-27 after three quarters.
Jake DeSimone and Ryan Whitehead led the Mounties with 16 points apiece. Jeremy Whitehead added 10 points and a team-high 12 rebounds. Ryan Whitehead recorded 10 boards.
P-O improved to 5-2 with the win.
The Mounties return to action Tuesday, hosting Penns Valley.
East Juniata—34
Ryan 0 0-0 0, Barth 3 3-6 9, Roe 0 0-0 0, Ritzman 0 0-0 0, O. Dressler 1 0-0 2, Powell 3 0-0 8, Wagner 0 0-0 0, W. Dressler 4 2-4 12. Totals: 12 5-10 34.
Philipsburg-Osceola—67
Harpster 3 1-2 9, DeSimone 5 4-6 16, Doyle 3 1-2 7, J. Whitehead 5 0-0 10, R. Whitehead 6 2-2 16, Depto 1 1-2 3, K. Hahn 0 0-0 0, Johnson 2 0-0 4, C. Hahn 1 0-0 2, B. Hahn 0 0-0 0, Synder 1 0-0 2, Phillippi 0 0-0 0, Putillion 0 0-0 0. Totals: 26 9-14 67.
Three-pointers: Powell 2, W. Dressler 2; Harpster 2, DeSimone 2.
Score by Quarters
East Juniata 5 17 5 7—34
P-O 24 21 13 9—67