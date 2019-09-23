PHILIPSBURG — The Philipsburg-Osceola boys soccer team outlasted visiting St. Joseph’s 2-1 on Monday.
With seven minutes remaining in the first half, Mountie midfielder Nick Mostyn played a square ball freeing sophomore midfielder Alex Godin straight into the center of the penalty area for the games first goal.
The visitors retaliated only four minutes later as junior winger Matt Williams put up a long direct ball that junior striker Jonah Clark turned a goal by splitting two senior Mountie center backs to power it home.
With 11 minutes left in the game the Mounties scored the game-winner.
Mostyn beat his man around the right byline and crossed to the doorstep backpost where senior midfielder Matt Farrell finished for the 2-1 victory.
With the win the Mounties improve to 3-5 overall. P-O is back in action today, hosting Bellefonte in a 5 p.m. kick.
Philipsburg-Osceola 2,
St. Joseph’s 1
Scoring Summary
First Half
1. Alex Godin, PO, (Nick Mostyn), 33:00.
2. Jonah Clark, SJ, (Matt Williams), 37:00.
Second Half
3. Matt Farrell, PO, (Mostyn), 69:00.
Shots: St. Joseph’s 4, Philipsburg-Osceola 11.
Saves: St. Joseph’s (Bevilacgua) 9, Philipsburg-Osceola (Caleb Pellerite) 3.
Corner kicks: St. Joseph’s 5, Philipsburg-Osceola 10.