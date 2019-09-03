TYRONE — The Tyrone boys soccer team handed Philipsburg-Osceola a 2-0 defeat in both team’s Mountain League opener Tuesday night.
Junior forward Mason Thomas scored on a through ball into the edge of the penalty area in the 9th minute and senior midfielder Corey Johnston scored in the 34th minute on a deep ball into the Mounties’ right side to make it 2-0.
Tyrone outshot P-O 13-3 and had a 7-2 edge in corners.
The Mounties return to action on Thursday at 5:30 p.m. opening their home slate against Central.
Tyrone 2, Philipsburg-Osceola 0
Scoring Summary
First Half
1. Mason Thomas, T, (unassisted), 9:47.
Second Half
2. Corey Johnston, T, (Daniel Parker), 34:14
Shots: P-O 3, Tyrone 13.
Saves: P-O (Caleb Pellerite) 11, Tyrone (Alex Roberts) 3.
Corner Kicks: P-O 2, Tyrone 7.