PHILIPSBURG — The Philipsburg-Osceola boys basketball team fell to visiting Penns Valley 71-57 on Wednesday.
The Mounties led 14-13 after one quarter, but the Rams outscored the hosts 20-11 in the second and 16-13 in the third to take control.
Ryan Whitehead scored 23 points to pace P-O. Tyler Doyle added 17 and Jeremy Whitehead netted 10.
P-O finished the regular season at 10-12 and 2-12 in the Mountain League.
The Mounties will return to action next week at a site and time to be determined.
“It’s been 12 years since our last playoff team and this team has battled through injuries and sickness all season,” P-O head coach Matt Curtis said. “We are excited to get an opportunity to play in the playoffs as we feel we have been tested all year playing in the Mountain League. We look forward to trying to cause some chaos in 3A bracket.”
Penns Valley—71
Tobias 1 4-4 6, Braught 11 0-0 30, Narber 1 2-2 5, Snyder 10 1-1 24, Aston 3 0-0 6, Brinker 0 0-0 0, Totals – 26 7-7 71 Tobias 1 4-4 6, Braught 11 0-0 30, Narber 1 2-2 5, Snyder 10 1-1 24, Aston 3 0-0 6, Brinker 0 0-0 0, Totals: 26 7-7 71.
Philipsburg Osceola—57
Richardson 2 3-4 7, R Whitehead 8 5-7 23, De Simone 0 0-0 0, J Whitehead 3 2-2 10, Matson 0 0-0 0, Depto 0 0-0 0, Harpster 0 0-0 0, K Hahn 0 0-0 0 , Doyle 6 0-0 17, Soltis 0 0-0 0. Totals: 19 10-13 57.
Three-pointers: Braught 6, Narber, Snyder 3; R Whitehead 2, Doyle 5, J Whitehead 2.
Score by Quarters
Penns Valley 13 20 16 22—71
P-O 14 11 13 19—57