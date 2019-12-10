HUNTINGDON — The Philipsburg-Osceola boys basketball team opened Mountain League play Tuesday with a 78-55 loss to host Huntingdon.
Ryan Whitehead paced the Mounties with 17 points. Kaleb Richardson added 13 for P-O, which fell to 2-1 overall.
The Mounties won the jayvee game 55-39 behind Oliver Harpster’s 19 points.
P-O is back in action Friday, hosting Bellefonte.
Philipsburg-Osceola—55
Ty Doyle 1 1-2 3, Richardson 6 0-0 13, R Whitehead 7 2-4 17, De Simone 2 0-1 4, J Whitehead 2 1-2 6, Matson 2 2-2 6, Depto 1 4-6 6, Tr Doyle 0 0-1 0, Hahn 0 0-0 0, Harpster 0 0-0 0, Frank 0 0-0 0. Totals: 21 10-18 55.
Huntingdon—78
Cooper 2 0-0 5, Miller 6 3-5 16, J Ritchey 6 1-1 13, Gearhart 7 3-4 19, Harman 5 1-2 14, R Ritchey 1 0-0 3, Poorman 3 1-2 7, Wiser 0 1-2 1. Totals: 30 10-16 78.
Three-pointers: Richardson, R. Whitehead, J. Whitehead; Cooper, Miller, Gearhart 2, Harman 3, R. Ritchey.
Score by Quarters
P-O 6 16 12 21—55
Huntingdon 25 18 28 7—78