MARTINSBURG – Junior defender Ashton Campbell headed home from the free kick of sophomore defender Zach Gahagan to give Central a 1-0 overtime win over visiting Philipsburg-Osceola Monday afternoon.
The score came with three minutes remaining in the first overtime period.
Caleb Pellerite made five saves for the Mounties.
Philipsburg-Osceola dipped to 4-7 overall and 2-7 in the Mountain League.
Philipsburg-Osceola is back in action on Wednesday, playing host to Huntingdon.
Central 1,
Philipsburg-Osceola 0
Scoring Summary
Overtime
1. Ashton Campbell, C, (Zach Gahagan), 83:00.
Shots: Philipsburg-Osceola 7, Central 6.
Saves: Philipsburg-Osceola (Caleb Pellerite) 5, Central (Wyant) 7.
Corner kicks: Philipsburg-Osceola 4, Central 4.