PHILIPSBURG — The Philipsburg-Osceola boys soccer team evened its Mountain League record at 1-1 with a 3-0 whitewashing of visiting Central Dragons on Thursday afternoon.
Mountie sophomore midfielder Alex Godin scored on a penalty kick with only 2 seconds remaining in the first half to break the scoreless tie.
In the second half, sophomore midfielder Ashton Crownover figured in two goals. In the 45th minute, Crownover was played in down the left by senior midfielder Matt Farrell. Crownover then left two Dragon defenders in his wake as he cut in on the by-line to hammer home right footed.
With just over a minute left in the game, Crownover again dealt from the left corner with a cross that found junior striker Tom Pelesky on the back doorstep for a tap in.
The Mounties return to action on Monday as they travel to Brookville for a 4 p.m. kickoff.
Philipsburg-Osceola 3, Central 0
Scoring Summary
First Half
1. Alex Godin, PO, (penalty kick), 39:58.
2. Ashton Crownover, PO (Matt Farrell), 45:00.
3. Tom Pelesky, PO, (Crownover), 78:45.