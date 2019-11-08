MARTINSBURG — The Mountain League volleyball all-stars were recently released by chairman Chuck Gojmerac.
Philipsburg-Osceola landed two players on the second team.
Outside hitter Kyleigh Kennedy and setter Kalista Butler were tabbed as second team all-stars.
Defending state champ Bald Eagle Area had six players on the team, including the league MVP and four on the first team.
Madison Rockey was tabbed as the Most Valuable Player, while Grace Hugar, Lacee Barnhart, Lexi Skripek and Taylor Kilmer all were on the first team.
Penns Valley’s Jadyn Butler and Tyrone’s Mattie Cherry were also first team selections.
Joining Kennedy and Butler on the second team were BEA’s Katelyn Smitchko, Tyrone’s Makenna Bauer, Central’s Lainie Houston and Huntingdon’s Kait McRoy and Lauryn Smith.