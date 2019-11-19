SPRING MILLS — The Mountain League released its 2019 boys and girls soccer all-stars recently.
For the boys, Clearfield’s Nate Barr (defender), Hugh Brickley (midfielder), Crae Ruiz (midfielder) and Andrew Lopez (forward) all garnered first team nods.
The Bison’s Luke Winters (forward) and Graeson Graves (goalkeeper) earned second team honors.
Huntingdon’s Brady Hawkins was the MVP.
On the girls’ side, Clearfield’s Elle Smith was named a first team forward.
Teammates Amanda Hazel (defender), Emily Shipley (defender), Emma Hipps (forward) and Hayley Moore (goalkeeper) garnered second team nods.
Bellefonte’s Mallory Smith was named the league MVP.