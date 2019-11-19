SPRING MILLS — The Mountain League announced its 2019 boys and girls golf all-stars recently.
Philipsburg-Osceola was honored as both the boys and girls league champions.
For the Mounties, Brandon Singer, Ky Bender, Chad Frank and Keegan Soltis were tabbed as first team all-stars.
Tyrone’s Jake Taylor and Brent McNeel were also named to the first team.
The Lady Mounties had Lindsey Bordas, Kylie Adams and Katie Lingle make the the first team.
Clearfield’s Christina McGinnis and McLain Alt also garnered first team nods.
For cross country, P-O’s Manna Potter was named to the first team, as was Clearfield’s Avry Grumblatt.
The Bison’s Ben Luzier was also tabbed as a first teamer.