HUNTINGDON — The Clearfield and Philipsburg-Osceola boys golf team participated in a Mountain League Meet in Huntingdon on Thursday.
Bellefonte won the match with a 347, while Tyrone was second with a 356.
Central had a 359, while Huntingdon shot a 376.
The Mounties were fifth with a 395, while Clearfield was sixth with a 418.
The top golfer for P-O was Jake Vaux who shot a 93 on the day.
The Bison were led by Ryan Gearhart, who carded a 95.
Bellefonte’s Keith Hamilton was the medalist with a 347.
Philipsburg-Osceola—395
Jake Vaux 93, Chad Frank 94, Oliver Harpster 104, Logan Phillippi 104. Others: Colby Hahn 111, Zach Kolbe 116.
Clearfield—418
Ryan Gearhart 95, Matt Pallo 104, Luke Roach 104, Adam Miller 115. Others: Alex Lansberry 119, Ethan Evilsizor 124.